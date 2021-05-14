Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$56.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CSFB boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.63.

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded up C$1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$47.06. 249,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,067. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.68. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$26.05 and a 12-month high of C$62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.38.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

