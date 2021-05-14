Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Set at C$61.00 by Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) received a C$61.00 price objective from Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

TSE:CAR.UN traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 153,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,344. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$42.22 and a 1-year high of C$57.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.62.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.