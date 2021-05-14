Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,341 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

