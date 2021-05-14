Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.92

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$41.92 and last traded at C$41.80, with a volume of 1758928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.21.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,290,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,661,686.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,875 shares of company stock worth $5,803,163.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.