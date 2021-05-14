Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Increased to C$242.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$212.56.

Shares of CTC.A traded down C$2.71 on Friday, hitting C$210.13. 109,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$190.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$173.55. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$93.50 and a 1 year high of C$213.85.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

