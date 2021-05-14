Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$223.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$212.56.

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded down C$2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$210.13. The company had a trading volume of 109,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,337. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$93.50 and a 1 year high of C$213.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$190.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$173.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26. The stock has a market cap of C$12.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.11.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

