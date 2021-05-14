Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.02

Shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $14.25. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 1,697 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 million, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

