Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.85

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.85 and traded as high as $26.17. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 14,366 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $441.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 19,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,474,000 after acquiring an additional 63,931 shares in the last quarter. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

