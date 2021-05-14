Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,890 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $467,729,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,498,000 after buying an additional 990,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after buying an additional 872,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $160.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.