Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $2.16 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00004337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $68.95 billion and approximately $8.84 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00084161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00075267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.00329378 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00043267 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000668 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

