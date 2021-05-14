Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$4.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.17.

TSE CJ traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.45. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

