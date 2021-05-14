Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSII. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

