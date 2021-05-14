CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. 1,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,045. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $4,651,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 68.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 61,538 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.