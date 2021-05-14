CargoX (CXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.66 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a total market cap of $50.66 million and $180,668.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00092830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $594.13 or 0.01194106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00068273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00114670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062950 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,525,940 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

