CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) traded up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. 13,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,921,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on CarLotz in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

