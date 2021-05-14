Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.85

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 52984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

CABGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.481 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

