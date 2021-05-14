CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Banyan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. CarMax makes up 7.0% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CarMax by 5.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 7.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,750. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.56. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

