CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.56. CarMax has a 1 year low of $70.72 and a 1 year high of $138.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

