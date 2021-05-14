Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) shares fell 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.37 and last traded at $41.37. 2,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 393,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRS. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

