Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

CARR opened at $43.25 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

