Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.75. 18,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $45.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

