Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%.

TAST traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 13,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,355. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $326.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

