Carry Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.78 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $115.09 million and $1.78 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00029434 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061294 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry's total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry's official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

