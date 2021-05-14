Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.08.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th.
In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $14,782,457.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,032 shares of company stock valued at $265,650,843 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Carvana stock opened at $223.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.24.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
