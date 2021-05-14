Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $14,782,457.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,032 shares of company stock valued at $265,650,843 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $223.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

