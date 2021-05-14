Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.83.

CAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

CAS stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$13.45. 302,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.9699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 16.11%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

