Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.79

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.79 and last traded at $68.66, with a volume of 13777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWST. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 over the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.