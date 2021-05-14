Cashaa 24 Hour Volume Hits $538,704.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Cashaa has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $40.28 million and approximately $538,704.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa coin can currently be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00092620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.84 or 0.01169119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00067811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00063062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00109949 BTC.

CAS is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,441,582 coins. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

