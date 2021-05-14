CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

CASI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 24,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,752. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASI shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.