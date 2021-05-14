Caspian (CSP) Price Tops $0.0253 on Major Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $11.37 million and $609,128.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00089750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.77 or 0.01165036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00069486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00114029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063862 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

