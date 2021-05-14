Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $169,016.43 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at $28,319,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $5.10 on Friday, hitting $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 336,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,855. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $10,073,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

