Castle (CSTL) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $15,547.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00749851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005525 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017300 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $953.38 or 0.01888681 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000763 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,002,385 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

