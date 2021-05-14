Castweet Price Down 17.8% This Week (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $189,240.27 and $171,557.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $795.02 or 0.01590231 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000143 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00120280 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

