Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.36% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $514.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

