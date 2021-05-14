Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.39. The firm has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

