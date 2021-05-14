CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 906,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,383,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $50.13. 21,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,148. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

