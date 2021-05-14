CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,037,303,000 after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,223,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,740,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $139,651,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,940,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

TDY traded up $10.12 on Friday, reaching $419.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,365. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.15. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.19 and a 52-week high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

