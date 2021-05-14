CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CCG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $47.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,308.99. 52,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.91 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,261.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,966.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

