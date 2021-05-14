CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCL.B. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded up C$0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$68.91. The company had a trading volume of 116,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$12.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$39.03 and a 1-year high of C$72.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.48.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 7,700 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,268,133. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,437.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.