CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$79.00 at Raymond James

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.50.

CCL Industries stock traded up C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$69.05. 103,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,120. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$39.03 and a one year high of C$72.49. The company has a market cap of C$12.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$135,000.00. Also, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total transaction of C$3,363,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 625,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,437.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

