CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$79.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.50.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded up C$0.77 on Friday, hitting C$69.05. The company had a trading volume of 103,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,120. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$39.03 and a 1 year high of C$72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82.

In related news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total value of C$3,363,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 625,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total transaction of C$111,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$637,938. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,437.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

