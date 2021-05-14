Ccore (CCO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $93.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $60,410.24 and $93.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00095941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.86 or 0.01188155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00066968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00115791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00063530 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

