CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CDW by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in CDW by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

Shares of CDW opened at $168.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.85. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $93.75 and a 52 week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

