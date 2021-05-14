Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Celanese worth $19,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Celanese by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,423. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.31. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

