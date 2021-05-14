Celer Network (CELR) Reaches Market Cap of $260.30 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $260.30 million and $33.07 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00089966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $548.31 or 0.01090204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00070037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00113892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00063718 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,564,960,426 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

