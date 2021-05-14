Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $673.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. Cellectis has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cellectis by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 833.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 76.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

