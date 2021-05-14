Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDEV opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The firm had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

