Centrality Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.64 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $100.17 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

