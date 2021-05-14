Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 306,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2,164.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 212,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after acquiring an additional 203,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 169,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCS opened at $74.10 on Friday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

