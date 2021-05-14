Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $35,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 493.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 306,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2,164.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 212,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after acquiring an additional 203,530 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Century Communities by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Century Communities has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

