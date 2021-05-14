Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%.

NASDAQ CERC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,726. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $210.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.67. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

CERC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

